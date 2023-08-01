PAMPLICO (WBTW) – The HP football program has made the transition from Jamie Johnson (now at Darlington) to Trey Woodberry as their next head coach. Woodberry has been with the program the last 5 years and has a great relationship built with all the players.

The Raiders return 8 of their 11 starters on offense including quarterback Wade Horton and Region 5-1A player of the year at running back JaMarcus Williams. Their entire offensive line remains intact from last season as well.

On defense, 6 of the 12 starters are back, but there is some inexperience on that side of the ball.

Head Coach: Trey Woodberry (1st season)

2022 record: 4-7, 1-3 in Region 5-1A, lost in 1st round of the playoffs

Offensive Starters returning: 8

Defense Starters returning: 6

2023 first game: Friday, August 18 vs. McBee – 7:30pm