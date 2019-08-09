Hannah-Pamplico Raiders Football Preview

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – The Hannah-Pamplico Raiders made the jump from 1A to 2A in 2018 and enjoyed immediate success. The team finished in 3rd place in the very tough Region 7-2A between Carvers Bay and Mullins.

The black and red lost veteran quarterback Eric Mays and play maker on offense Cameron Profit, but the team returns a total of 14 starters, 7 on offense, and 7 on defense. Jahiem Wilson will step in at quarterback and use his speed and his feet to get ahead of the opposition.

The strength of this year’s squad will be the offensive/defensive lines and their depth at certain positions. They should be a position to challenge for a region title come season’s end.

2018 record: 8-3, 4-2 in Region 7-2A, lost in 1st round of the playoffs

Head Coach: Jamie Johnson (4th season)

Offensive Starters Returning: 7

Defensive Starters Returning: 7

2019 first game: Thursday, August 22 vs. Lake View – 7:30pm