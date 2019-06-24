Hannah-Pamplico Set to Host Inaugural Dr. Coleman Invitational in August









PAMPLICO – The Hannah-Pamplico Raider football team and head coach Jamie Johnson met with 5 other teams at Big John’s Grill in Pamplico to discuss the first ever Dr. Coleman Memorial Invitational. The 6 team Jamboree will take place on Monday, August the 12th at 6pm from HP High School. The event will host the life of Dr. “Pert” Coleman who served as the school’s and football team’s physician for 44 years.

Here are the teams and the schedule of events:

Each game will start 15 minutes after the conclusion of the previous game. Team listed on the right will be the home team.

Game 1 – 6pm

Andrew Jackson vs. Cheraw

Game 2 – 7pm

Timmonsville vs. Johnsonville

Game 3 – 8pm

Lake City vs. Hannah-Pamplico