Harlem Globetrotters set to visit Florence on January 10

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be once again coming to the Pee Dee as part of their 2020 World Tour “Pushing the Limits.” This morning 9-year member of the team Flip White visited the News13 studios for an interview and he also showed off some of his ball handling skills for the cameras.

The Globetrotters are set to begin their 94th season in 2020 and will feature over 280 games all across North America. They are known for their ball handling, acrobatics, dunks, and family and fun entertainment all while playing the game of the basketball.

The show is Florence will take place at the Florence Center on Friday, January the 10th at 7pm.

For tickets visit: harlemglobetrotters.com