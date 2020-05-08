Hartsville Alum, Emma Charles wants to change golf forever

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – Former Hartsville product and 2018 Golf State Champion, Emma Charles wants to leave an imprint. The same one her father did, that ignited her passion for golf.

“For me it’s just bringing more girls to the game honestly,’ said Charles, ‘I feel like girls are intimidated by the guys and I’m just not.'”

She was surrounded by the game early, and was often the only female out on the golf course. Years later, she wants to change that and inspire the younger generation.

“To me there’s not enough girl’s in golf, there never can be enough girls because these guys dominate this game.”

Charles is a freshman at Anderson University, where she completed her freshman season on the golf team. She posted three top-20 finished, and lead with a 76.62 stroke average.