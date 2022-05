MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hartsville baseball lost in Saturday’s Game 2 of the Class 4A state finals at Eastside, 10-9.

The Red Foxes fought back from an 8-2 deficit, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning.

The Eagles answered with a run in both the bottom of the fifth and sixth. With that, Eastside captured the Class 4A state championship title.

Hartsville finished the season with a 21-9 record.