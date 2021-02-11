Hartsville boys, North Myrtle Beach girls win Region 6-4A tournament, earn #1 seeds in playoffs

North Myrtle Beach earned a #1 seed in the Class 4A playoffs after a 39-25 win over Darlington in the Region 6-4A tournament on Thursday night.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Region 6-4A basketball tournament wrapped up tonight with their championship games. Number 1 seeds on the line in the SCHSL playoffs which begin in about 9 days.

Region 6-4A Boys Final:

Myrtle Beach 46
Hartsville 71

Region 6-4A Girls Final:

Darlington 25
North Myrtle Beach 39

Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach earn number 1 seeds and can host at least 2 playoff games. Myrtle Beach and Darlington will be number 2 seeds and have to travel for their first round games. The playoffs will begin on February 20th.

