Hartsville football preview 2021

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – After playing the lower state finals in 2019 against Myrtle Beach, Hartsville missed out on a playoff spot for the first time in a while in 2020. Head coach Jeff Calabrese and company will try and make a return with a lot of new faces in new positions this fall.

Gone are offensive anchors Owen Taylor and Dariyan Pendergrass. They do have 17 seniors on the roster, but some of them will be taking their first ever varsity snaps in just a week or so. Taking over at the quarterback position is sophomore Mackendry Douglas and many of their key playmakers will be underclassmen.

Calabrese told News13 the following:

“It’s a mixed bag of some guys have played a lot of football, some guys last night when we scrimmaged was their first varsity action. There is a lot of learn about our kids, how they perform under pressure. It’s fun, we are out here, we are coaching ball, playing ball we’re trying to learn, trying to get better. There’s no pressure on us just go as hard as we can and be the best version of ourselves we can be.”

Head Coach: Jeff Calabrese

2020 record: 5-3, 3-3 in Region 6-4A, missed the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 at Marlboro County – 7:30pm