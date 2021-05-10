Hartsville grad Emma Charles gets set to play in NCAA D-2 golf championships

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – Hartsville graduate and current Anderson University golfer Emma Charles will play in this week’s NCAA Division 2 golf championships in Michigan. The former state champ with the Red Foxes qualified as last week’s regionals as an individual. She’s just the second player ever from the school to qualify for the big stage.

It’s been a challenging year on and off the course for Charles, but she’s happy she’ll get to cap it all off against the best in the nation.

“Whenever COVID hit, I was playing my best golf and then it was a few months of no tournaments, no leaving the house, and I kind of got into a slump. Finally at regionals last week, I broke through and started playing good again. This year has been really tough and I couldn’t imagine a better ending to my year.”

Charles will tee off on Tuesday morning and play 54 holes over the next 3 days.