Hartsville Hires Barry Harley as New AD

Barry Harley, HHS’ Athletics Director, speaks to the crowd during a press conference introducing him to the Hartsville community on July 11, 2019.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville High School introduced Barry Harley as its new athletics director on Thursday during a press conference at the school.

Harley has served as a teacher and a coach in South Carolina public schools for nearly 40 years. He previously taught and coached football at St. John’s High School in Darlington from 1988-1995.

HHS Principal Corey Lewis said praised Harley’s abilities to strengthen student athletic programs.

“I am excited to have Coach Harley join the Red Fox family,” Lewis said. “Coach Harley’s track record of building relationships throughout the communities in which he has worked and his experience working in other schools and with other coaches and administrators were very attractive. The combination of Coach Harley’s skills and our school’s rich athletic tradition can create an environment that is second to none for our student-athletes and coaches.”

Most recently, Harley was a Success Academy instructor at Pelion Middle School. Prior to that he taught at several high schools around the state. The subjects he taught range from Biology to Physical Education to Driver Education. Harley brings extensive experience as an assistant principal, athletics director and coach.

Harley is a graduate of Batesburg-Leesville High School. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Presbyterian College. He also holds a Master of Education in Health Education from the University of South Carolina, as well as his Master’s +30 from Clemson University.

Harley served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1979 to 1986.