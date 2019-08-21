Hartsville introduces new track & field and softball coaches

Amber Harvey on the left is the school’s new softball coach. Frankie Humphrey on the right is the school’s new track & field coach.

Hartsville, S.C. – Hartsville High School (HHS) announced the hiring of two new athletic head coaches Wednesday, Aug. 21, during a press conference held in the HHS Arena.

Frankie Humphrey will be the school’s new track and field head coach. Amber Harvey will be the new varsity softball head coach.

Humphrey most recently served as the girls’ track and field head coach at Wilson High School. Prior to that he was Wilson’s head coach for boys’ and girls’ cross country and an assistant coach for girls’ track and field. Humphrey, who will also teach at HHS, holds two Bachelors of Art from Francis Marion University in History and German. He also holds a Master of Education in Instructional Accommodations for Divergent Learners.

HHS Principal Corey Lewis praised the experience Humphrey brings to the school’s student-athletes.

“We are excited to add Coach Humphrey to our coaching staff,” Lewis said. “He has positive experiences working with student-athletes who participate in cross country and track and field. He also comes to us highly recommended as a teacher. So, we also look forward to the impact he is going to have on our students in the classroom.”

Harvey’s experience includes serving as the Red Foxes’ varsity softball assistant coach last season when the team won the Class 4A State Championship. She is a graduate of HHS, where she played softball before going on to play collegiately at North Greenville University. There, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She also is currently the Dixie Youth Baseball president for Hartsville.

Lewis said he expects Harvey’s success and familiarity with the program to continue as she takes over the program.

“We look forward to having Coach Harvey serve as head coach of our softball team,” Lewis said. “We have had the chance to watch her grow as a player and now as a coach. She will serve as a positive role model for our players on and off the field, and we are confident that she is capable of ensuring our program will remain among the best in the state.”

Courtesy: Darlington County School District