HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Hartsville men’s basketball team didn’t have quite the regular season that they had hoped for and had many struggles along the way, including a stretch of losing 11 of 14 games. Despite the early challenges, they’re on their way to the lower state championship game.

In the third round of the playoffs, the Red Foxes faced the (4) Wilson Tigers. Hartsville lost to Wilson two different times in the regular season.

Yusuf English, the Head Coach for the Red Foxes, said the two major components that led to their success was playing like a team and balanced scoring on the court.

“There’s nobody more dangerous than somebody with nothing to lose,” Coach English said. “They played like they had nothing to lose. I said If you give it everything you got, you give it all your effort, even if you lose, it’s okay you left it on the floor.”

Looking ahead to Friday, Hartsville will be in the final four. The Red Foxes will travel to play at the Florence Center at 7:30 P.M against Irmo.

To secure a Hartsville win, defense will have to be the priority of the Red Foxes.

“Defensively they [Irmo] are good, offensively they are a well-coached team,” Coach English said. “Their coach is over 800 wins, I barely cracked 100, so he has a lot more experience than I do. I think all we need to do is continue what we’ve been doing, and that is playing team basketball and on the defensive side of the ball priding ourselves on stopping people from scoring.”

Kameron Foman, a senior on the team, currently has at least three offers to continue his career to the collegiate level. Foman leads his team in almost every stat and is averaging 13.3 points per game. He says his leaderships tyle is more action than words, but he has nothing but love for his teammates.

“I like this team because we play together, we have fun, we are patient,” Foman said. “I just love my brothers.”

The Red Foxes are the only local team representing 4A. If they beat Irmo, they will face the winner of Greenville and Lancaster in the championship game.