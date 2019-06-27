Hartsville, Myrtle Beach Compete in Panthers 7 on 7 Passing Tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Hartsville and Myrtle Beach high school football teams had a golden opportunity to improve and prepare for the 2019 season this afternoon in Charlotte. They were 2 of the 10 elite teams invited to par take in the Panthers 7 on 7 Passing Tournament.

The schools played against each other in a round robin competition, before getting into the tournament and then the actual championship game in Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.

The day was designed to provide high-level competition for prep players as well as an evaluation and teaching opportunity for coaches.

In 2018 – Hartsville finished the season with a 12-1 record, losing to Myrtle Beach in the 4A Lower State Final.

In 2018 – Myrtle Beach finished the season with a 12-1 mark and won the SCHSL 4A state championship over Greer in Columbia.