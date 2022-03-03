FRICO, TX – Francis Marion University junior Mitchell Vance has been named the Southland Conference Men’s Golfer of the Month for February. This is FMU’s first season as an affiliate member of the Division I conference for men’s golf. Southland monthly honors are presented by GEICO.

Vance is the second Patriot to earn this honor as teammate Casper Kennedy was named the Golfer of the Month for October.

A native of Hartsville, Vance led the Patriots in their first tournament of 2022, a win at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Tournament.

He tied for third on the individual leaderboard with a 54-hole score of 214, including a career-low equaling round of 69 on the final day, helping FMU rally for a team win with a 5-under team score over the final 18 holes. His third-place showing was the best finish of his career. Vance finished tied for second among all participants with 14 birdies during the 54-hole event.

Francis Marion is slated to compete in three tournaments in March: the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate, March 7-8 in Aiken, S.C.; the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley, March 21-22; and the (UNCW) Seahawk Intercollegiate, March 27-28.

A product of Hartsville High School, Vance is majoring in marketing. In his three seasons as a Patriot, he has recorded a 73.95 stroke average over 38 rounds.

Courtesy – Francis Marion Patriots