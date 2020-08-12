Hartsville native Shannon Johnson resigns as Coker women’s basketball coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Coker University head women’s basketball coach Shannon Johnson has resigned, announced by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin today (Wednesday, Aug. 12).

“Coach Johnson has worked tirelessly for the last five years building Coker women’s basketball and we are grateful for her commitment to Coker and the Hartsville community,” said Griffin.

Johnson will be leaving Coker for a position with Nike under their Project WIN program, Women In Nike. She will be working under the Nike brand with Converse as a Product Integrity Analyst.

“I want to express my gratitude for the chance to coach at Coker University,” said Johnson. “It has been a pleasure working here for the past five years. I would like to thank administration, my colleagues and most of all my student athletes for giving me the opportunity to coach them. Thank you again for trusting me with this team.”

The Hartsville native led the Cobras on the hardwood from 2015-2020, totaling 38 wins with 29 in South Atlantic Conference play. During her tenure she coached two All-Conference selections (Jazz Green 2015-16, Erin Houser 2019-20), two All-Freshman Team selections (Hannah Stull 2017-18, Saquita Joyner 2018-19) and 44 SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll selections. In addition, Johnson’s team earned a 3.65 grade point average (GPA) for 2019-20 and a 3.42 cumulative GPA in the spring semester.

Johnson’s squads were also very active in the Hartsville community, taking on various community service projects.

Coker will begin a nationwide search for its next head women’s basketball coach.