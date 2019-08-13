Hartsville Red Foxes Football Preview

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Hartsville Red Foxes are the reigning Region 6-4A champions and advanced to the 4A Lower State final last season before falling to SCHSL 4A state champion and rival Myrtle Beach.

This season, they will have to cope with the loss of a big senior class including QB Tiyon Evans and now Clemson commit and defensive lineman Demonte Capehart to will play his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.

Jeff Calabrese and his team return only about 6 starters combined on both sides of the ball. Dariyan Pendergrass returns to lead the offense both at the tailback and receiver position. All-Blitz defender Justin Abraham will lead the “D” from the linebacker position.

2018 record: 12-1, 5-0 in Region 6-4A, lost in 4A Lower State Final

Head Coach: Jeff Calabrese

2019 first game: Friday, August 30 at South Florence – 7:30pm