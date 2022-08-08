HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – One of the favorites to win the always rugged Region 6-4A this fall is the Hartsville Red Foxes. Despite their 6-6 overall record last season, they won 4 of those games in Region 6-4A and made it to the 3rd round of the Class 4A playoffs.

They will return a pair of 1,000 yard rushers in J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel. That duo will be tough to stop along with quarterback McKendrie Douglas. Add in an always stout defense and the red and black will be the thick of the playoff conversion come season’s end.

Hartsville Info:

Head Coach: Jeff Calabrese

2021 record: 6-6, 4-2 in Region 6-4A, lost in 3rd round of the Class 4A playoffs

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 at Conway – 7:30pm