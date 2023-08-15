HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – The Hartsville Red Foxes are poised and eager to make a run at a possible Region 6-4A title this fall. After 7 wins and a playoff appearance in 2022, the ceiling should be higher for head coach Jeff Calabrese.

They return a dynamic duo on offense with McKendrie Douglas and Carmello McDaniel at quarterback and running back. On defense Bryson Jacobs will be a key pass rusher, while Damarion Coe will anchor the secondary and play multiple positions.

Head Coach: Jeff Calabrese

2022 record: 7-5, 3-2 in Region 6-4A, lost in the 2nd round of the playoffs

2023 first game: Friday, August 18 vs. Conway at 7:30pm