Hartsville senior and USC commit Dariyan Pendergrass helping from the dugout

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – Hartsville senior Dariyan Pendergrass has been patient.

The Gamecock baseball commit hasn’t taken the field in over a year, but not by choice.

In January, Pendergrass underwent shoulder surgery, that resulted in him missing his senior season.

” I know I sat at home, [and] thought about it a lot,” says Pendergrass, “I know I only had two options. I could either quit and only do physical therapy, and not be apart of the team. Or I could come out here and be apart of the team.”

Pendergrass elected to stay involved with the team, helping whenever possible.

“It’s heartbreaking as well, but I have to deal with it. They [are] going to come out here and play for me, play hard.”

For Varsity Head Coach Tony Gainey, he is thrilled to have a player like Pendergrass around.

“The thing about Mr. Pendergrass is he plays hard, he hustles, he’s the epitome of what we want a Red Fox baseball player to be,” says Gainey.

Although the chances are slim the Red Foxes are hopeful to have Pendergrass for the playoffs.