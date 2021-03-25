Basketball Challenge Bracket Game

Hartsville senior and USC commit Dariyan Pendergrass helping from the dugout

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – Hartsville senior Dariyan Pendergrass has been patient.

The Gamecock baseball commit hasn’t taken the field in over a year, but not by choice.

In January, Pendergrass underwent shoulder surgery, that resulted in him missing his senior season.

” I know I sat at home, [and] thought about it a lot,” says Pendergrass, “I know I only had two options. I could either quit and only do physical therapy, and not be apart of the team. Or I could come out here and be apart of the team.”

Pendergrass elected to stay involved with the team, helping whenever possible.

“It’s heartbreaking as well, but I have to deal with it. They [are] going to come out here and play for me, play hard.”

For Varsity Head Coach Tony Gainey, he is thrilled to have a player like Pendergrass around.

“The thing about Mr. Pendergrass is he plays hard, he hustles, he’s the epitome of what we want a Red Fox baseball player to be,” says Gainey.

Although the chances are slim the Red Foxes are hopeful to have Pendergrass for the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

NBA Stats

Trending stories