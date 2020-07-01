Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards commits to play basketball at Xavier University

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Hartsville’s boys basketball star Cesare Edwards committed to Xavier University last Friday.

The rising senior becomes Xavier’s first recruit of the 2021 class, despite not visiting the campus.

“I felt like the best opportunity was far away,’ said Edwards, ‘I was always that type of kid where you [have to] do what you have to do, to succeed.'”

Xavier started to recruit Edwards last season, and since then built a strong relationship with him.

“The thing that made me make this decision so early, and be the first is just the relationship that I had with the coaches.”

Edwards is a four-star prospect and is rated No. 102 in the country, according to 247Sports.

Last season as a junior, he averaged 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game.