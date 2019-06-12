Havoc Defeat Cape Fear, 60-22 in Playoff Opener

FLORENCE – The Carolina Havoc showed the league what they could do during the regular season, finishing with a 7-1 mark. In the 1st round of the AAL playoffs, they continued their stellar play with a 60-22 victory over Cape Fear to advance to the semifinal round. After falling behind 7-0, the Havoc capitalized on turnovers and miscues from Cape Fear to build a 40-16 lead at the half, en route to 60 total points. Quarterbacks Darryl Clark and Jesse Scroggins led the charge on offense with an an array of rushing and passing touchdowns keeping Cape Fear off balance. It’s their 2nd win of the season over the Heroes, they defeated them in the season opener 60-59 back in March.

The Havoc will now play in Charlotte, Sunday at 4pm against the Carolina Energy. They were the only team that took down the Havoc this season. That was a 52-29 setback.