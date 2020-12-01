Henderson named Co-SEC player of the week for the Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball guard Destanni Henderson was named SEC co-Player of the Week, the league office announced today. The junior point guard, who was named MVP of the Women’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic last weekend, shares the honor with Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones. It is Henderson’s first career weekly honors from the SEC.
Henderson burst into the starting lineup this season and led the Gamecocks to three victories over five days. Her 17.7 points per game is tied for the team lead, and her 3.3 assists included five in the season opener against College of Charleston. In a win over South Dakota, Henderson tied for team-high rebounding honors with nine to go along with her team-high 19 points. The next day, her career-high 23 points against No. 21/20 Gonzaga powered home the Gamecock victory. She scored all 23 of them on 6-of-10 shooting in the second half and 9-of-11 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
The No. 1/1 Gamecocks (3-0) are back in action with a pair of top-25 games this week. South Carolina hosts No. 8/6 NC State on Thu., Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 then travels to No. 23/18 Iowa State for a noon ET tipoff on Sun., Dec. 6, on ESPNU.
Courtesy – South Carolina Gamecocks