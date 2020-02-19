High School Basketball playoff scores – February 18

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The 1st round of the high school basketball playoffs happened tonight for many teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Below are the updated scores of those contests.
SCHSL 5A Girls:
Cane Bay 39
Carolina Forest 51 (Final)
Berkeley 36
West Florence 34 (Final)
Socastee 40
Wando 67 (Final)
South Florence 36
Goose Creek 58 (Final)
SCHSL 4A Girls:
Dreher 28
Wilson 50 (Final)
South Aiken 24
North Myrtle Beach 70 (Final)
Myrtle Beach 34
Colleton County 31 (Final)
Marlboro County
Aiken
SCHSL 2A Girls:
Oceanside Collegiate
Latta
Barnwell 36
East Clarendon 56 (Final)
Mullins
Whale Branch
Carvers Bay
Woodland
SCHSL Class 3A Boys:
Loris 52
Bishop England 84 (Final)
Waccamaw 45
Marion 79 (Final)
Cheraw 61
Georgetown 43 (Final)
Manning
Lake City
SCHSL Class 1A Boys:
Low Country Leadership 43
Lake View 57 (Final)
Denmark-Olar
Lamar
Calhoun Falls 47
Timmonsville 69 (Final)
Green Sea Floyds 37
Baptist Hill 91 (Final)
SCISA Girls:
Florence Christian 49
Wilson Hall 38 (Final)