High School Basketball playoff scores – February 22

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school basketball postseason not resting on the weekend as the SCHSL Class 2A, 4A, and 5A boys were all in action. Below are the scores and the highlights after the 11pm News13 show. The bottom team is the home team.
Class 5A Boys:
West Florence 52
Dutch Fork 57 (Final)
Carolina Forest 53
Fort Dorchester 55 (Final)
River Bluff 45
Conway 57 (Final)
Class 4A Boys:
Darlington 54
Marlboro County 75 (Final)
North Myrtle Beach 60
North Augusta 55 (Final)
Myrtle Beach 73
Colleton County 60 (Final) – Seahawks host North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday
Class 2A Boys:
North Charleston 59
Johnsonville 56 (Final)