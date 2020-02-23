High School Basketball playoff scores – February 22

CONWAY – Conway – Senior guard Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored a career-high 33 points to lead Coastal Carolina, but South Alabama hit three free throws in the final second to take a 74-71 win in a closely contested Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. Senior guard Chad Lott had 22 points to lead the Jaguars, who won their sixth consecutive game to improve to 18-11 overall and 11-7 in the conference. The Chanticleers, who are fighting to stay alive for the post-season conference playoff, slipped to 14-15 overall and 7-11 in the league.

Neither team led by more than four points in the final 6:30, and it was Coastal guard DeVante’ Jones who hit back-to-back driving layups to give Coastal a 67-63 lead with four minutes left. South Alabama countered with eight straight points to go ahead, 71-67. From there, Isaac Hipppolyte and Tommy Burton made buckets from close range for the Chanticleers to knot the score at 71-71 with four seconds left.