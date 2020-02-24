High School Basketball playoff scores – February 24

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Another big evening across the state in the high school basketball playoff season. It’s the lower state semifinals for the girls in the SCHSL. While our schools in SCISA are beginning the boys state playoffs in Sumter. Below are the scores and highlights after tonight’s 11pm news.

SCHSL 4A Girls:

Wilson
Crestwood

North Myrtle Beach
North Augusta

SCHSL 3A Girls:

Marion
Bishop England

SCHSL 2A Girls:

Whale Branch
Latta

SCHSL 1A Girls:

Lake View
Military Magnet

SCISA 2A Boys State Playoffs:

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 65
Hilton Head Prep 58 (Final/OT)

Spartanburg Day 48
Dillon Christian 56 (Final)

Pee Dee Academy
Spartanburg Christian

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories