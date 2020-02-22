High School Basketball playoffs – February 21

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The 2nd round of the SCHSL high school basketball playoffs continued on Friday night. Below are the scores from our local teams across the region. The winners advanced to either the lower or upper state semifinals early next week.
Class 5A Girls:
River Bluff 54
Carolina Forest 48 (Final)
Class 4A Girls:
North Myrtle Beach 49
Bluffton 33 (Final) – Thursday Night
Myrtle Beach 42
North Augusta 78 (Final)
Aiken 21
Wilson 59 (Final)
Class 2A Girls:
East Clarendon 45
North Charleston 63 (Final)
Philip Simmons 60
Latta 64 (Final)
Class 3A Boys:
Cheraw 65
Edisto 46 (Final)
Wade Hampton 67
Marion 57 (Final)
Class A Boys:
Timmonsville 55
Wagener-Salley 62 (Final)
Lake View 47
Military Magnet 64 (Final)
Bethune-Bowman 60
Hemingway 58 (Final)