High School Basketball playoff scores – February 25

MYRTLE BEACH – The boys in the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) in the spotlight on Tuesday. The lower state semifinals taking place across the region. Below are the scores and the highlights after the 11pm News13 show. The winners advance to the lower state finals on Friday and Saturday at the Florence Center.
SCHSL Boys Class 5A:
Goose Creek 40
Conway 41 (Final) – Advance to 5A Lower State final against Dutch Fork (Saturday)
SCHSL Boys Class 4A:
North Myrtle Beach 47
Myrtle Beach 58 (Final) – Advance to 4A Lower State final against AC Flora (Friday)
Marlboro County 53
AC Flora 56 (Final/OT) – Advance to 4A Lower State final against Myrtle Beach (Friday)
SCHSL Boys Class 3A:
Manning 58
Cheraw 63 (Final/OT) – Advance to 3A Lower State final against Wade Hampton (Saturday)
SCISA 3A State Girls Playoffs:
Hammond 52
Florence Christian 53 (Final) – Eagles advance to 3A semifinals to face Northwood Christian on Friday in Sumter.