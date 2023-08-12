MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Aynor Blue Jackets finished last season 6-5 and made an appearance in the first round of playoffs. Aynor has a handful of big kids on their roster this season and their strength is going to be relying on their offensive line.

The Blue Jackets only have six starters returning, which means there will be a bunch of new faces in the powder blue and navy uniforms. Starting quarterback Rivers Johnson will be returning for his senior year. Alongside of him, Cole Johnson will be the starting tailback. If there is one thing that has stuck out about Aynor’s offense, it is how often and effective they are when they run the ball.

Head Coach: Jason Allen

2022 Record: 6-5, 3-2 AAA Region 7

2023 First Game: Away at Wilson, August 18, 7:30pm