MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Congratulations goes out to Marion football standout Quaysheed Scott, he is our Blitz Pee Dee player of the week for Week 1. The University of Kentucky commit totaled 269 yards, 4 touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. Scott also was a major impact on defense with an interception, a forced fumble, and 5 tackles in the 32-24 win over the Wilson Tigers.

The Marion Swamp Foxes improved their record to 2-0 and will travel to Central High School on Friday night at 7:30 PM.