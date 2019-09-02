Blitz Top Teams – Week 2

1  of  2
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Each Monday throughout the football season, Chris and Derek give you their top 10 teams in the viewing area. Below are their’s going into Week 2.

Chris Parks:

  1. Myrtle Beach (1-0) 
  2. Green Sea Floyds (2-0)
  3. Dillon (1-0) 
  4. Carolina Forest (1-0) 
  5. Hartsville (1-0) 
  6. Scotland County (1-0) 
  7. Wilson (2-0) 
  8. Cheraw (2-0) 
  9. North Myrtle Beach (2-0) 
  10. West Florence (2-0) 

Derek Kopp:

  1. Myrtle Beach (1-0)
  2. Dillon (1-0)
  3. Green Sea Floyds (2-0)
  4. Carolina Forest (1-0)
  5. Hartsville (1-0)
  6. Cheraw (2-0)
  7. Wilson (2-0)
  8. Scotland County (1-0)
  9. North Myrtle Beach (2-0)
  10. West Florence (2-0)



