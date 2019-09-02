Blitz Top Teams – Week 2

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Each Monday throughout the football season, Chris and Derek give you their top 10 teams in the viewing area. Below are their’s going into Week 2.
Chris Parks:
- Myrtle Beach (1-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (2-0)
- Dillon (1-0)
- Carolina Forest (1-0)
- Hartsville (1-0)
- Scotland County (1-0)
- Wilson (2-0)
- Cheraw (2-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (2-0)
- West Florence (2-0)
Derek Kopp:
- Myrtle Beach (1-0)
- Dillon (1-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (2-0)
- Carolina Forest (1-0)
- Hartsville (1-0)
- Cheraw (2-0)
- Wilson (2-0)
- Scotland County (1-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (2-0)
- West Florence (2-0)