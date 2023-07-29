MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Academy Bobcats football team started off the 2022 season strong with a win over Dillon Christian, but their luck quickly turned after dropping the next three games.

The Bobcats are led by a new head coach this season, Al Calcutt, who is no stranger to the Pee Dee.

Carolina Academy will be relying on their running backs to win games this season, but they will also face the challenge of not having much size up front.

Head Coach: Al Calcutt

2022 Record: 3-7, 0-1 in SCISA AA Region II

2023 First Game: Dillon Christian at home, Friday August 25, 7:30pm