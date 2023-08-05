MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Carvers Bay had a slow start to the 2022 season after they lost the first three games on their schedule. After their win over Georgetown, things started to go their way and they finished the season with a 7-5 overall record.

The Bears will play this season without some of last season’s key players, including Tony Bell, Richard Bromell, and Keith Moore. While there will be a handful of new faces on the field, the Bears will be returning starting quarterback Kenneth Bateman, wide receiver AJ Jenkins and Dominique Brown. Zion Guiles picked up two offers this summer and will be a key player up front.

Head Coach: Matthew Richard

2022 Record: 7-5, 3-1 A Region 5

2023 First Game: Home vs. Fairfield Central, August 18, 7:30pm