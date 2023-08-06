MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At the start of the 2022 season, the Cheraw Braves went 1-5 in their first six games. In the second half of the season, the Braves were able to pick up wins over Central, Chesterfield, and Marion to finish out the season.

The Cheraw community can expect to see a ton of juniors on this season’s roster. A couple of the Braves have started their process of trying to get to the next level including senior free safety Dwight Harrington who recently received an offer from The Citadel and senior quarterback Aiden Nolan who peaked interest from Saint Andrews.

Head Coach: Andy Poole

2022 Record: 4-8, 2-3 AA Region 5

2023 First Game: Home vs. Marlboro County, August 25, 7:30pm