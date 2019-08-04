Dillon Christian Football Preview

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — After a disappointing 2018 season the Dillon Christian Warriors and head coach Christian Wolfe enter 2019 looking to get themselves back to Columbia for the third time in four seasons.

The Warriors are only two years removed from winning back-to-back SCISA state championships and losing two games over two seasons. Last season the team went 4-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. A reason for optimism this season will be strong leadership throughout the team with the freshman class that helped win those two titles now taking the field as seniors.

A strength for this seasons team will mirror their state championship teams as there is athleticism everywhere and plenty of skill position players to choose from.

2018 record: 4-6

Head Coach: Christian Wolfe, 6th Season

Key Player: Walt Bailey, Daniel Camp, Barnes Causey, Caleb Boykin, Austin Heasley

2019 First Game: Friday, August 30 vs Northwood Academy – 7:30pm