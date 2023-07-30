MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes started off the 2022 season strong winning their season opener against Lumberton, but the tides quickly changed after they lost the next six games straight.

To start the new season off fresh, the Golden Tornadoes hired a new head coach, Jeremy Carthen. Carthen said there is a lot of pressure with being a new head coach and there is a lingering fear of the unknown, but he is ready to get to work.

Fairmont will be depending seniors on Demarcus Grissett, Tyrek Thompson, and Jalil Brown to play on both sides of the ball, but it’s Aiden Hunt who will be the leader the rest of the team can look up to on and off the field.

Head Coach: Jeremy Carthen

2022 Record: 2-8, 1-5 in 2A East Conference 7

2023 First Game: Home vs. Lumberton, Friday August 18, 7:00pm