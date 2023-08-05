MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown Bulldogs struggled last season after not winning a single game.

The key for the Bulldogs program this season is all about speed. Their offense will be returning senior quarterback and Francis Marion University baseball commit Owen Powell. Ty Stanley, Shaborne Manigault, and Andrew Merritt are also all returning to build Georgetown’s offense.

The Bulldogs this summer spent time in “rebuilding mode” and as a team have been focused on shaping the team culture.

Head Coach: Bradley Adams

2022 Record: 0-9, 0-5 AAA Region 7

2023 First Game: Home vs. Hanahan, August 18, 7:30pm