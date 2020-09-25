‘I’m so happy for our kids’: A “dress rehearsal” for COVID-19 protocols at high school football games

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – After a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, communities across South Carolina are getting ready for a fall tradition for high schools under Friday night lights.

The North Myrtle Beach Chiefs should be in the middle of a tough race to the top of the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Class AAAA. The coronavirus, however, delayed the season by six weeks.

Lisa and Bobby Hall’s son Chance, who’s a sophomore quarterback on the JV team, scored the second touchdown of a very different football season at North Myrtle Beach High.

“We’re learning,” said Lisa Hall. “We’re learning, but we’re ok to be safe.”

“Yeah, we’re trying to keep my parents safe,” said Bobby Hall. “I think the kids will be ok.”

Lisa and Bobby Hill also have another son named Trace. He’s a junior wide receiver and safety on the varsity team.

Thursday’s JV game against Hartsville was basically a dress rehearsal for North Myrtle High to practice COVID-19 protocols before the first varsity game.

“I hate that we’re in this situation, but I’m happy with where we are in the progress,” said North Myrtle athletic director Joe Quigley. “I’m so happy for our kids that they’ll be able to play.”

SCHSL is letting each school determine how many fans to allow at games, as long as each person or family stays six feet apart. SCHSL got approval from the state Department of Commerce to exceed the 250-person maximum outlined by an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster.

Horry County Schools says its stadiums will be about 15% to 25% full.

“We need you to come,” said Quigley. “You can’t come in the stadium unless you got a facemask. We ask you to wear them in the stands. We ask you to keep social distance. That’s out of respect for the people around you, not just yourselves.”

At North Myrtle High, up to 1,000 fans will be allowed at Hank Hester Sports Complex for next Friday’s home opener against South Florence High School.

Like other HCS schools, tickets are now only available online and traditions have changed for students too.

“We can’t have a Blue Crew, really, but come out and support our kids,” Quigley said. “We’re putting our band behind the goal posts. The City of North Myrtle Beach is gladly letting us use one of their big bleachers.”

Smaller pep bands will also replace larger marching bands. Cheerleaders will also wear masks, while trying to maintain social distance, except when stunts don’t allow it.

The Chiefs open the season on the road Friday night at Hartsville. Loris High School will actually host Dillon High School at the Chiefs’ stadium on Friday night. That’s because work is being done at Loris’s stadium.

News13 will have complete coverage of games all across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee on The Biltz during News13 at 11 on Friday.