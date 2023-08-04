MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lamar Silver Foxes finished the 2022 season with a 9-4 record, while going a perfect 4-0 in A Region 6 play. After losing in the third round of playoffs, the Silver Foxes hired Stephen Burris to take over the program.

Senior linebacker Keaton Braddock is returning for his final year and is expected to fulfill a major leadership role on the field. Offensively, Kendall Walton is also returning for his senior year. Walton’s work ethic has impressed Burris this summer and he is expected to be a leader amongst a fairly young group up front.

Head Coach: Stephen Burris

2022 Record 9-4, 4-0 A Region 6 play

2023 First Game: Home vs. Hemingway, August 18, 7:30pm