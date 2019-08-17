Latta Vikings Football Preview

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — After a 5-5 season in 2018 head coach Brandon Iseman and the Latta Vikings look to get past that first round this fall with a young group now rowing the ship.

The Vikings will look like a completely different team on the gridiron as they graduated 15 seniors in 2018. That includes one of the areas best wide receivers and defensive backs, Deonte Stanley.

While the Vikings were used to throwing the ball around in the past, this seasons team strength comes in the trenches on both sides of the ball. A total of 14 starters are back with the team now looking to push people around and use their physicality to their advantage up front on offense and defense.

2018 record: 5-5 , Lost in the first round to Gray Collegiate

Head Coach: Brandon Iseman, 5th Season

Offensive Starters Returning: 7

Defensive Starters Returning: 7

2019 First Game: Friday, August 23 vs Mullins – 7:30pm