MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Chiefs struggled last season only winning two out of eleven total games. After only going 1-4 in a very tough region, they are looking to turn around the program.

The Chiefs will have the tall task of filling the shoes of Chance Hall. Offensively, Kaden Gore is going to be a key wide receiver for them. Gore only stands at about 5’7″, but he’s still been drawing attention from coaches to play at the next level. The Chiefs will have to battle through the season with a lot of inexperience at critical positions and they have a lack of depth in general.

Head Coach: Greg Hill

2022 Record: 2-9, 1-4 AAAA Region 6

2023 First Game: Away at Socastee, August 18, 7:30pm