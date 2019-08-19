Preseason High School Football Blitz Rankings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Each Monday during the high school football season, Chris Parks and Derek Kopp will issue their top 10 teams of the week. This week’s edition is of the preseason variety.
Chris Parks:
1. Myrtle Beach (2018 state champs)
2. Green Sea Floyds (2018 state champs)
3. Florence Christian (2018 state champs)
4. Dillon
5. Hartsville
6. Lamar
7. Carolina Forest
8. Scotland County (NC)
9. Wilson
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Derek Kopp:
1. Myrtle Beach (2018 state champs)
2. Dillon
3. Green Sea Floyds (2018 state champs)
4. Carolina Forest
5. Hartsville
6. Cheraw
7. Wilson
8. Lamar
9. Florence Christian (2018 state champs)
10. Scotland County (NC)