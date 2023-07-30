MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2022 season was not the best record for the Red Devils after they lost nine-straight games and finished off their season with a 34-30 win over Fairmont in the last game of their season.

Red Springs will be counting on seniors Tim and Jaydon Hammonds to provide protection on the line. Skill players senior quarterback Scottie Locklear and running back Jakelsin Mack are also returning and expected to be a solid 1-2 punch.

Head Coach: Tim Ray

2022 Season: 1-9, 1-5 in 2A East Conference 7

2023 First Home Game: AT Douglas Byrd, August 18, 7:30pm