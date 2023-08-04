MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Florence Bruins are feeling pretty hot coming off of their 2022 State Championship. The Bruins graduated a handful of leaders and talent, including starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who is now playing for the University of South Carolina.

South Florence is still unsure who will replace Sellers at quarterback. For the rest of the offense, the Bruins will be dependent on using their tight ends and running backs.

Opposing offense better watch out because their defense is no joke. It’s led by five-star recruit Amare Adams and senior strong safety Dirrick Goodman.

Head Coach: Drew Marlowe

2022 Record: 15-0, 5-0 AAAA Region 6

2023 First Game: Home vs. Goose Creek, August 18, 7:30pm