FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Florence High School quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced Friday that he has committed to The University of South Carolina.

“STAYIN HOME,” Sellers tweeted, with a graphic announcing his commitment. Sellers signed on Wednesday and made the announcement Friday.

“I look at myself being able to improve the next four years of college,” Sellers said at Friday’s ceremony. “Opportunity to just improve and develop. I know I couldn’t suit up and play right now, but you can always get better over time.”

Sellers and the South Florence Bruins went 15-0 this season and took home the state title.

Sellers is a two-time News13 Blitz Player of the Week winner and was one of seven finalists nominated for Mr. Football in South Carolina.