MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The St. James Sharks football program took a step-up last season by making an appearance in the first round of the playoffs. The Sharks finished 5-6 overall with an even 2-2 record in region play. The good news for the Sharks this season is that they are returning their starting quarterback Connor Schwalm.

In addition to Schwalm, senior Ja’Saan Faulkner is back at wide receiver, as well as fellow senior receiver Jace Shropshire. Shropshire’s improvement over the summer quickly caught the eyes of the Sharks’ coaching staff. Isaiah Brown and Kiondre’ Haynes will split carries at running back and time on defense.

Head Coach: Tommy Norwood

2022 Record: 5-6, 2-2 5-A Region 5

2023 First Game: Home vs. Waccamaw, August 18, 7:30pm