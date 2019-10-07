The Blitz Top Teams – Week 7

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek present their Blitz Top 10 teams going into Week 7 of the high school football regular season. Regional play is underway with some of the top teams in the state residing in the Pee Dee or on the Grand Strand.
Chris:
- Myrtle Beach (5-0)
- Dillon (5-0)
- Scotland County (NC) (6-0)
- Wilson (6-0)
- Carolina Forest (4-1)
- North Myrtle Beach (5-0)
- Aynor (5-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (4-1)
- Lamar (5-2)
- Marion (5-1)
Derek:
- Myrtle Beach (5-0)
- Dillon (5-0)
- Wilson (6-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (5-0)
- Aynor (5-0)
- Scotland County (6-0)
- Carolina Forest (4-1)
- Green Sea Floyds (4-1)
- Lamar (5-2)
- Marion (5-1)