The Blitz Top Teams – Week 7

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek present their Blitz Top 10 teams going into Week 7 of the high school football regular season. Regional play is underway with some of the top teams in the state residing in the Pee Dee or on the Grand Strand.

Chris:

  1. Myrtle Beach (5-0)
  2. Dillon (5-0)
  3. Scotland County (NC) (6-0)
  4. Wilson (6-0)
  5. Carolina Forest (4-1)
  6. North Myrtle Beach (5-0)
  7. Aynor (5-0)
  8. Green Sea Floyds (4-1)
  9. Lamar (5-2)
  10. Marion (5-1)

Derek:

  1. Myrtle Beach (5-0)
  2. Dillon (5-0)
  3. Wilson (6-0)
  4. North Myrtle Beach (5-0)
  5. Aynor (5-0)
  6. Scotland County (6-0)
  7. Carolina Forest (4-1)
  8. Green Sea Floyds (4-1)
  9. Lamar (5-2)
  10. Marion (5-1)

