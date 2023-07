MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The King’s Academy finished the 2022 season winning three of their ten games. To prepare for the upcoming season, the Lions are practicing for perfection to get all 11 players on the same page. This season, you can count on King’s to be relying on their senior class, Trey Mills, Isaac Ritter, Elliot Elder, and Will Turner.

Head Coach: Keith Rogers

2022 Record: 3-7, 2-2 in SCISA A Region II

First Game: Home vs. St. John’s Christian Academy, August 18, 7:30pm