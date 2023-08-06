MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Trinity Collegiate football program finished the 2022 season with a 6-7 overall record, but for this season the Titans have their sights set on a state championship.

For the Titans they will be relying on their star senior Courtlyn Brunson to be a major factor on both sides of the ball. Trinity Collegiate’s strongest factor is their experience up front being led by seniors Gates Champman and Jay Riddle. Defensively, the Titans’ coaching staff will be relying on middle linebacker James Herbert to step up and be leader.

Head Coach: Jared Amell

2022 Record: 6-7, 3-3 SCISA AAAA

2023 First Game: vs. Beaufort Academy, August 12, 8:30pm at Charleston Southern University