MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Purple and Yellow started out the 2022 season strong by winning five of their first six games. Things started to go downhill in the second half of the season, and they lost the last five games.

Wide receiver Jyron Waiters is returning for another season with the Tigers. Last fall, he had 650 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. The East Carolina University commit is expected to bring a ton of speed to this offense. Defensive ends Kito Douglas and Brandon James will lead the defense together.

Head Coach: Rodney Mooney

2022 Record: 5-6, 1-4 AAAA Region 6

2023 First Game: Home vs. Aynor, August 18, 7:30 pm