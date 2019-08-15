High School Football Blitz Preview Show Tonight – 7:30pm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The News13 sports team will get you ready for the 2019 High School Football season with the Blitz Preview Show tonight at 7:30pm via Livestream on wbtw.com. Below are the list of topics.

-2018 state champions recap with Myrtle Beach, Green Sea Floyds, & Florence Christian
-New coaches throughout the area
-Top teams & players across the Carolinas for 2019 & much more!

We will re-air the show in its entirely on Saturday, August 17 at 7:30pm on WBTW News13.

The regular season will begin for some on Thursday, August 22 and the rest of the schools on Friday, August 23.

